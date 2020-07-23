93-Year-Old Nazi Concentration-Camp Guard Found Guilty of Aiding and Abetting in the Murder of 5,232 People
DELAYED JUSTICE
A juvenile court in Hamburg, Germany, has convicted a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration-camp guard of aiding and abetting 5,232 murders when he was 17 years old. The man, identified as Bruno D. to protect his identity since his crimes were committed when he was a minor, was handed a two-year suspended sentence. He told the court that he worked as a guard at the time but insisted he had no choice. More than 40 plaintiffs from France, Israel, Poland, and the U.S. testified during the trial, which began in October 2019. More than 65,000 people were murdered during the Holocaust in the Stutthof concentration camp, near what was then the Nazi-occupied Polish city of Gdansk. The former guard was indicted after witnesses testified about him in the trial against Sobibor SS guard John Demjanjuk. He was indicted in April 2019 and accused of supporting “insidious and cruel killing” at the Stutthof concentration camp.