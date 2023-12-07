CHEAT SHEET
    Substitute Teacher Arrested for Mooning Students, Police Say

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    A substitute teacher at a California middle school was arrested this week for allegedly walking around the classroom with his pants down and mooning students. Two students at Anderson Middle School in Shasta County went to the vice principal’s office on Tuesday to report that they could see the 32-year-old’s “bare buttocks and that his pants were partially down,” police said. The vice principal then rushed to the classroom to find the teacher “with his pants and underwear down around his mid-thigh area,” the Anderson Police Department said. The man now faces charges of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child.

