Substitute Teacher Turned Texas Middle-School Class Into Fight Club

A substitute teacher at a Texas middle school encouraged students to fight, going so far as to create rules and post a guard at the door, district officials said. NBC 5 reports that the sub has been fired and police are now investigating the incident at Kimbrough Middle School, which was caught on video by one of the students. “I had to stop it multiple times because I didn’t think it was real,” that student’s mother, Beatriz Martinez, said of the video. “I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real.” Her daughter said some of the kids left class bloody—and that she is now getting death threats for reporting it.