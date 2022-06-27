‘Senseless’ Dispute About Mayonnaise Ends With Subway Worker Dead: Cops

A customer was apparently so enraged by the liberal serving of mayonnaise on his Subway sandwich that he pulled out a gun an opened fire in the Atlanta fast-food shop, police and witnesses said.

Cops say the suspect whipped out a gun during the dispute and shot two employees, killing one and severely injuring another. Officials have not yet released the name of the victims nor the suspect.

Willie Glenn, the owner of the sub shop, told FOX5 that one of the victim’s kids was in the store at the time and bore witness to the shooting that killed his mother. The other victim was reportedly taken into surgery.

He said both victims were young female “model employees” who only started working at the shop a few weeks ago.

“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn told Channel 2 Action News.

The interim police chief, Darin Schierbaum, echoed Glenn’s sense of disappointment, calling the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

Schierbaum said his department has recently seen multiple arguments result in shootouts and even death. According to Channel 2 Action News, he said that, of all the homicides his department has investigated in 2022, interpersonal arguments have been the leading cause.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and not pick up guns,” Schierbaum said. The department, he went on to say, can stop organized crime and violent groups of criminals, but cannot stop someone who is irrationally angry about a sandwich.

The shooting comes just weeks after a Chinese food deliveryman in New York was allegedly shot dead by a customer who was angry he didn’t receive enough duck sauce.