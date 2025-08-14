A man who is accused of confronting federal law enforcement officers in Washington D.C. with a Subway sandwich has been charged with a felony after footage of the incident went viral.

In the video, a man can be seen shouting and pointing at federal law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit Police and Customs and Border Protection officers, calling them fascists and shouting “shame!” as they walk around.

Armed with a sandwich from Subway, he eventually starts screaming in the officers’ faces before throwing his sandwich at one of them, after which he runs across the road as several officers give chase.

While the video does not show the man being arrested, U.S. Attorney for D.C., Jeanine Pirro announced in a video posted to X Wednesday that the man has been charged with one felony count of assault on a police officer. She added that her office was “going to back the police to the hilt,” ending her video with a message for the man: ”So there! Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!”

The man, who is a 37-year-old DC resident, was charged with “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States,” The Washington Post reports. Police allege, according to The Post, along with Axios and The Hill, that the man who approached authorities is Sean Charles Dunn, citing documents.

After his arrest, Dunn reportedly confessed to one of the officers, ”I did it. I threw a sandwich,” according to The Post. Dunn has not yet commented on the case, according to The Guardian, and attempts to contact him by The Post were not immediately successful. It is unclear if he has legal representation.

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted.



This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn't think it's funny today, because we charged him with a felony. — Jeanine Pirro

The man has been praised online, including on the r/washingtondc subreddit, where he has been crowned as a “hero” in the ‘Battle for DC‘; one user jokingly corrected that he was DC’s ‘gyro’ instead.

The incident came the night before President Donald Trump announced that he was taking control of DC’s police force and deploying 800 National Guard troops to the city to combat what he describes as rampant ”crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

Dunn was arrested after throwing the sandwich, and has since been charged with a felony. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Trump has latched on to the issue of crime in the nation’s capital in the past week, issuing multiple edicts via Truth Social and declaring that he did not need Congress’s approval to federalize DC police.