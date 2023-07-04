Subway Slammed for Sign Joking About Fatal Titanic Sub Dive
TWISTED
A Subway restaurant in Georgia sparked uproar after displaying a sign joking about the doomed submersible dive to the wreck of the Titanic. The OceanGate vessel Titan suffered a catastrophic implosion last month, killing all five people on board. In a nod to the disaster, a sign outside the Subway in Rincon read: “Our subs don’t implode.” Social media users criticized the pun as “distasteful” and “tacky” when images of the sign were shared online. A store manager told WTOC that the sign had been removed, and a spokesperson for the chain’s corporate headquarters said: “We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business.” They also confirmed the message had been taken down.