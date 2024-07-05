Subway’s Jared is Serving Sandwiches in Prison
Jared Fogle, the disgraced former Subway spokesman currently serving time for child sex crimes, is spending his days making sandwiches in prison, according to a report. The 46-year-old pitchman was sentenced to over 15 years in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and soliciting a minor for sex. Fogle worked in the kitchen at FCI Englewood in Colorado when he first arrived to begin his sentence, making and distributing lunches for his fellow inmates, according to the New York Post. He then rotated around several other jobs in the prison—including groundskeeping and janitorial work—before recently returning to his kitchen gig. “It was sort of a joke,” Pat Gannon, a former inmate who was locked up in Englewood until 2021, told the Post. “The Subway guy handing out grilled cheeses. We used to laugh about it.” The newspaper reports that Fogle is now spending his days writing letters, emails, and watching TV, waiting until his release which can come no sooner than March 2029.