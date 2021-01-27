Subway’s Tangy Tuna Has ‘Anything but Tuna’ in It: Lawsuit
SMELLS FISHY
A new lawsuit filed in California accuses Subway of using no tuna whatsoever to make the tuna salad that goes into its sandwiches. Plaintiffs, who are suing for fraud, intentional misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment, allege the company uses “anything but tuna.” Shalini Dogra, one of the plaintiffs, claims to have taken multiple samples of the foodstuff throughout California and tested them in labs, but Dogra did not disclose what actually comprises the sandwich component, calling it only “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.” The company claims that its tuna is legitimate and, in fact, is made of fish caught in the wild rather than raised on a fish farm. In 2013, customers sued the company over “footlong” sandwiches that did not measure up to their name, though the suit was tossed out, and Ireland’s Supreme Court ruled the company’s sandwich loaves did not meet the country’s definition of bread.