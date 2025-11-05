‘Succession’ Actress Blows Lid on Co-Star’s Baby News

Sarah Snook spilled that Kieran Culkin welcomed baby No. 3 with his wife, Jazz Charton. Snook, Culkin’s former co-star on Succession, told Access Hollywood she met the newborn and they were “so cute.” Culkin, 43, and Charton, 37 are already parents to a daughter, Kinsey Sioux, 6, and a son, Wilder Wolf, 4. Fans anticipated the arrival of baby number three after Culkin said he wanted to expand his family during the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Succession. The following year, he won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. In his acceptance speech, he revealed the couple made a “pact” that if he won an Oscar, they would have a third child. Not too long after, Charton revealed the pregnancy news by showing off her baby bump at the opening night of Waiting for Godot in September. In a caption on Charton’s post congratulating her husband on his first Oscar, she joked that the “baby pact” had “clearly been a great motivator.” Culkin and Charton eloped in 2013 during a road trip to Iowa. Their modest wedding was “by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm,” according to Charton.

People