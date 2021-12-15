Succession Fans Blast Shiv’s ‘Too Tight’ Finale Dress

CHEAT SHEET
The armchair fashion critics have spoken, and they really don’t like Shiv Roy’s fashion in the Succession finale, the Daily Mail reports. The character, played by Sarah Snook, wore a $223 Ted Baker dress in the last episode, along with a $740 Chiara Boni La Petite Robe frock, which some described as ill-fitting and too-tight. “So, biggest takeaway from the season finale of ‘Succession’: for being billionaires, Shiv’s dress for her Mom’s wedding looked super cheap. Like, ‘I got this at Macy’s’ cheap,” one person wrote. The show’s costume designer Michelle Matland had previously earned kudos for her work, which puts the super-rich character in pared-down, but very expensive, styles.