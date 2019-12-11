CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Succession’ Star Cast as WeWork CEO Adam Neumann in New TV Series

    COUSIN GREG

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    China Stringer Network

    Nicholas Braun, who plays “Cousin Greg” on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession, has been tapped to portray WeWork founder Adam Neumann, who stepped down as CEO of the fast-growing company amidst a series of scandals earlier this year. Braun will also executive producer the new series, which does not have a network and will be based on the yet-to-be-published book about the saga from reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell. The news comes after reports of a WeWork film from Blumhouse Productions, which is currently being written by Charles Randolph, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Big Short and this year’s Bombshell about the Fox News women who helped take down Roger Ailes.

    Read it at Hollywood Reporter