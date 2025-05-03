‘Succession’ Star Offers to Be Next James Bond—With a Twist
A Succession star has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next James Bond amid an ongoing search for a new actor to fill the role after Daniel Craig. In an interview with The Times of London, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard said he would love to play the secret agent with a license to kill—with a twist. “I could be a very polite, diplomatic Swedish James Bond, who negotiates. There’ll be no violence at all,” he quipped. “It’ll just be boardroom meetings where people try to find consensus, everyone’s stressed out and desperately tries to avoid an argument or complications, that’s very Swedish. I’ll pitch it!” According to Skarsgard—whose brothers Bill and Gustaf are also actors like their father, Stellan Skarsgård—Bond played a big part in his decision to enroll in his country’s national service. “I did it because I was 19, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I wanted to be James Bond for 18 months,” he told The Times. Skarsgard, who has had starring roles in shows Big Little Lies and True Blood, next appears in AppleTV+ series Murderbot, based on the sci-fi novella series Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.