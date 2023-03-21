‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Confirms She’s Pregnant With First Child
CONGRATS, PINKIE!
After wrapping on the fourth and final season of HBO juggernaut Succession, Sarah Snook immediately plunged into preparations for a new role: Mom. The 35-year-old Australian actor debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the show’s season premiere in New York City on Monday, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s exciting! I feel great.” She said she was 32 weeks into her pregnancy, but that “you couldn’t super tell” during Succession’s filming, which began last June. The child will be the first for Snook and her husband, Dave Lawson, whom she married in 2021. The reveal of her pregnancy comes a day after she told the Los Angeles Times that, much like her character, Shiv Roy, at the end of season three, she had been blindsided—though Snook’s betrayal came at the hands of the creatives behind Succession, who allegedly neglected to tell her that season four would be the show’s last until the final table read.