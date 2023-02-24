‘Succession’ to End With Season 4, Creator Jesse Armstrong Confirms
THIS IS NIGHTMARISH
Say farewell to the shitshow at the fuck factory. Succession, HBO’s wildly popular show about failsons and faildaughters scrabbling for power over the family firm, is rapidly nearing its long-awaited conclusion. The death of the hit series was heralded by creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong in an interview published Thursday night by The New Yorker. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.” (Executive producer and writer Georgia Pritchett was quoted as saying in 2021 that the show would run a “maximum” of five seasons.) Armstrong added later that he had mixed feelings on the end. “I feel sad, and I have the-circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so,” he said. “I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the fuck did I do? I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot.” Succession’s fourth—and final—season premieres March 26. Gather ye rosebuds while ye may, ConHeads and Kendall girls.