Fawning Trump Says Call Me a ‘Despot’ to Mamdani in Ultimate TACO

President Donald Trump lavished praise on New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani and was quick to downplay the progressive Democrat’s harshest criticism of him during their meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump, 79, said he would be comfortable living in America’s largest city under the leadership of the 34-year-old democratic socialist after lobbing a series of nasty attacks at Mamdani during his campaign.

Speaking to reporters from behind his desk in the Oval Office with Mamdani standing at his side, Trump said they had a “very good” and “productive” meeting and that he thinks Mamdani could be a great mayor.

Their first face-to-face came after Trump posted a series of accusations against the political upstart, including blasting him as a “communist lunatic” and “not very smart” as he mounted an underdog campaign and went on to win the race to lead the largest city in the U.S.

Asked point-blank about calling Mamdani a communist, something White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said one day earlier in her briefing, Trump demurred.

“He’s got views out there, but who knows? I mean, we’re going to see what works or he’s going to change also. We all change. I’ve changed a lot,” Trump said.

When Mamdani was asked about calling Trump a “despot,” referring to himself as Trump’s “worst nightmare” on the campaign trail, and suggesting Trump had a fascist agenda, Mamdani sidestepped and said he and the president had been clear on their views.

He went on to say their meeting did not focus on areas of disagreement, “which there are many,” but on serving New Yorkers.

“And I’ve been called much worse than a despot,” Trump chimed in. “It’s not that insulting.”

Moments later, another reporter tried to clarify if Mamdani was affirming his view that Trump is a fascist. The mayor-elect started to answer, but Trump cut him off.

“That’s ok, you can just say that stuff,” Trump said, turning to him and waving his hand to dismiss it.

“It’s easier,” Trump said with a smile. “It’s easier than explaining it.”

The strange, borderline love fest from the president was a sharp contrast with how Republicans have been painting Mamdani.

GOP members have been eager to paint the self-proclaimed democratic socialist as the face of the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms.

One reporter pointed out that New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is running for governor, has called Mamdani a “jihadist” on the campaign trail and asked if he thought Mamdani was one.

“No, I don’t,” Trump shrugged. “She’s out there campaigning. You say things sometimes on a campaign.”

He called Stefanik a capable person but said the reporter would have to ask her about it. Trump instead called Mamdani a “very rational person” who deeply cares about his city and wants to make it great again.