Sudanese Army to Assist in Evacuating U.S. Diplomats, Citizens
The Sudanese army agreed Saturday to assist in the evacuation of diplomats and citizens from the United States, the United Kingdom, China and France as violent warfare continues. The rescue effort will rely on military aircrafts as major airports in the country become dangerous battlegrounds and movement out of the capital city, Khartoum, proves to be life-threatening. The Associated Press reports various other countries are working to repatriate their citizens as the Sudan enters the second week of conflict between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group.