    SWIFT TURN OF EVENTS

    16 Killed as Sudan’s Defense Minister Steps Down One Day After Taking Power in Coup

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Stringer/Reuters

    Sixteen protesters were killed one day Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf stepped down on Friday after a military coup that ousted the country’s longtime leader—Omar al-Bashir—out of power. Protests over rising prices reportedly sparked al-Bashir’s removal, but the demonstrators stayed outside the army’s headquarters after al-Bashir was deposed—claiming the coup’s leaders were “too close” to the former president. Sudan Doctors Committee, which has been spearheading the protests, said the protesters died “at the hands of regime forces and its shadow militias.”

