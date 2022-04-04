Shoppers Say These Sleep Gummies Are ‘Better Than Ambien’

I love a good night’s sleep (who doesn’t?) and my whole day suffers—not to mention those around me—when I don’t get my eight hours. Sometimes, though, I need help drifting off. I prefer not to take pharmaceuticals unless it’s really necessary, but my regular melatonin supplement randomly stopped working for me recently. Thankfully, I found these yummy, natural, vegan gummies that put me into a deep slumber within a half-hour, every time.

SugarBear Sleep Vitamins contain non-addictive melatonin, but also valerian root, lemon balm, magnesium, and other sleep-inducing herbs and minerals—which is a winning recipe for making me drowsy. I don’t just fall asleep quickly, I stay asleep until it’s time to get up, but without a sleeping pill hangover.

The bear-shaped, berry-flavored gummies taste so good (sometimes I wish I could eat more than two, but I can usually resist!) but contain no artificial sweeteners or flavors. Besides being vegan (no gelatin), they’re soy-free and gluten-free, so they work for people with different dietary requirements. I'm not the only one obsessed with them either—they’re backed by tons of glowing reviews that claim that they’re “better than Ambien.”

SugarBear Sleep Vitamin Gummies Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

