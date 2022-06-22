Suge Knight’s ‘Murder Burgers’ Wrongful Death Suit Ends in Mistrial
‘THERE WAS YELLING’
A Compton judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a wrongful death suit brought against Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight. The mistrial comes less than a week after the civil trial’s jurors said they were deadlocked at seven to five in favor of finding Knight liable for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter in 2015. “It was so intense,” the jury foreperson told Rolling Stone, “someone walked by the jury room and thought a real fight had broken out. There was yelling.” Knight, 56, pleaded no contest in Sept. 2018 to voluntary manslaughter after he struck Carter, 55, with his truck in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers. A Los Angeles judge later sentenced him to 28 years in prison. Knight’s attorneys maintained over the course of his two-week civil trial that the incident had been “a tragic accident” at a crime hotspot—something Knight echoed when he referred to the restaurant as “Murder Burgers” while under oath on June 8, according to Rolling Stone. Carter’s widow and his two daughters have vowed to try the case again.