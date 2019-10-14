CHEAT SHEET
Reported Suicide Attempts by Black Teens Are Increasing: Study
The rate of reported suicide attempts by black American teens spiked between 1991 and 2017, according to a major new study. The research was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics and shows the reported suicide-attempt rate for black teens grew even as the rate for teens in other racial and ethnic groups fell. Researchers looked at government data based on nearly 200,000 high-school students. Among those of all ethnic backgrounds, 1 in 5 said they’d thought about suicide and 1 in 10 said they’d made a plan to carry it out. Researchers found an increased risk in reported suicide attempts among black teens, and an increase in injuries related to those attempts. That could mean black teens were using more lethal methods when attempting suicide, according to the study. There was a decline in attempts overall among teens who identified as white, Hispanic, Asian American, or Pacific Islander.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741