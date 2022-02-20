Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 13 at a Crowded Restaurant in Somalia
BRUTAL
At least 13 people were killed in Somalia on Saturday when a suicide bomber struck a crowded restaurant in the town of Beledweyne. The explosion ripped through the outdoor restaurant and cafeteria, Hassan Dhiif, where local politicians were said to be dining. As reported by Al Jazeera, one witness, Mahad Osman, said, “I saw dead bodies of several people and I could not count how many wounded that were rushed to hospital...Some of these people were waiting for their ordered meals to come while enjoying the fresh weather when the blast occurred.” At least two local officials were among the 13 killed, and as many as 20 others were wounded. SITE Intelligence, a group that tracks extremist groups, reported that Al-Shabab orchestrated the massacre.