Iran is showing off its drones after the White House suddenly ratcheted up the pressure on Tehran by rushing an aircraft carrier and bomber task force next door. While U.S. officials are leaking word of a 120,000-troop invasion force should Team Trump and Team Khamenei do something catastrophically dumb, new satellite imagery shows the Islamic Republic has an unusually large number of drones at its bases in the Persian Gulf. It’s not only a hint that Iran is happy to thump its chest, too; it’s the latest sign of tensions rising in the Gulf following a suicide drone attack, a tanker sabotage mystery, and reports of Iranian ballistic missiles hidden inside Iraq. Oh yeah, and a British general dissing the Trump administration—from the Pentagon podium.

