Suicide Rate Among Girls Is Rising, Narrowing Gender Gap: Report

Suicide rates among young girls are rising faster than the rate observed among boys, researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found. According to CNN, the rate of suicide for girls between the ages of 10 and 14 increased 12.7 percent per year since 2007—compared to 7.1 percent among boys the same age. Between the ages of 15 and 19, the rate of suicide has gone up 7.9 percent for girls and 3.5 percent for boys. While boys are still more likely to die by suicide in the U.S., the new data shows the gender gap is narrowing—with experts reportedly pointing to factors like social media and “societal rules and expectations” as reasons behind the shift. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 19 in the U.S., after “accidents and unintentional injuries.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741