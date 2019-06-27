CHEAT SHEET
Suicides of Two U.S. Soldiers Involved in Border Mission Spark Investigation
Read it at Associated Press
Military officials are probing the suicides of two soldiers who were assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission, the Associated Press reports. Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess announced Thursday that the soldiers—20-year-old Pfc. Steven Hodges and 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin Christian—died of “self-inflicted gunshot wounds.” Hodges died on June 1 near Nogales, while Christian died on Sunday in Ajo, about 200 miles from Nogales. The military said the circumstances of the deaths are being probed. The AP reports that approximately 2,400 service members are currently assigned to the border mission.