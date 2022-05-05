FBI Seizes Russian Oligarch’s Luxury Superyacht With Help From Fiji
A PIRATE’S LIFE
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a superyacht owned by Suleiman Kerimov, a Russian oligarch, has been seized off the coast of Fiji. According to the DOJ, the Amadea, valued at $300 million, was subject to seizure because Kerimov allegedly broke U.S. law to fund and maintain the boat, including laundering U.S. dollars. The 348-foot luxury vessel was detained through the Task Force KleptoCapture, an initiative created in response to the war in Ukraine to hold Russian oligarchs who have benefited from the Russian regime accountable. The FBI worked in coordination with Fijian authorities to close in on the boat. “This seizure of Suleiman Kerimov’s vessel, the Amadea, nearly 8,000 miles from Washington, D.C., symbolizes the reach of the Department of Justice as we continue to work with our global partners to disrupt the sense of impunity of those who have supported corruption and the suffering of so many,” Andrew Adams, the Director of Task Force KleptoCapture, said.