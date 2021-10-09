South Carolina Police Chief Accused of Bombarding Women With Explicit, Racist Text Messages
Two women have filed a lawsuit accusing a South Carolina police chief of bombarding them with “sexually explicit, racist, and inappropriate” text messages while attending a law enforcement leadership conference, reports The State. Emily Lide Ward and Latane Gooding were working the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association’s annual leadership conference in Myrtle Beach when Chris Griffin, Sullivan’s Island Police Chief, approached them, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The two women allege Griffin sent nearly 20 images to the women in November 2019, all of them uncalled for and inappropriate. After the last photo, Griffin allegedly wrote, “Like any of those lol.” Ward and Gooding reported the texts to higher-ups, only to find “no remedial or disciplinary action against Defendant Griffin whatsoever,” the lawsuit says. The women also allege the town of Sullivan’s Island did not open an investigation until they officially filed a complaint. Ward and Gooding are suing the city for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.