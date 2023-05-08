Sum 41 Announces Split After 27 Years Together
DIS-BAND-ING
After 27 years together, Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits. The band announced Monday that their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last. “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first. Sum 41 will be disbanding.” The band also revealed that it will go on a “final worldwide headlining tour” before parting ways. In the early 2000s, Sum 41 saw success throughout North America and the U.K. Their 2001 debut album, All Killer No Filler, was certified platinum in the U.S. and U.K., and three-times platinum in Canada.