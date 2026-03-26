‘Summer Breeze’ Songwriter Dies at 85

American musician Dash Crofts, best known for creating 1972’s double-platinum single “Summer Breeze,” has died at 85. Crofts was one-half of the musical duo Seals and Crofts, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jim Seals, who died in 2022 at the age of 79. Crofts died on Wednesday from complications of heart surgery, his family told TMZ. The duo’s producer, Louie Shelton, released a tribute to the drummer, writing, “Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today. Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans.” Seals and Crofts found success as a musical duo throughout the ‘70s, also releasing “Diamond Girl” in 1973, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two ended their collaboration in 1983, but reunited a few times in the ’90s and again in 2004. “Around 1980, we were still drawing 10,000 to 12,000 people at concerts,” Seals once told the Los Angeles Times, “but we could see, with this change coming where everybody wanted dance music, that those days were numbered.”