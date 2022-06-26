Kick Off Summer With These Stellar Deals From Madewell, Lululemon and More

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that summer 2022 has officially kicked off and the Independence Day holiday is just around the corner, many of popular brands and retailers are celebrating the new season with a slew of stellar deals and helpful coupon codes.

From beloved activewear Lululemon to Madewell and Dick’s Sporting Goods, there are plenty of sales and limited-time deals to check out this week and beyond. Scroll through below to check out the best of the best to shop.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 50% off Summer Ready Items in the Sale at Dick's Sporting Goods.

adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes 50% off Shop at Dick’s Sporting Goods $

Lululemon: Up to 60% off in the We Made Too Much Sale.

Lululemon Align Pants 21 Inch Up to 50% off Shop at Lululemon $

Madewell: 30% off with the code HEATWAVE.

Rina Fisherman Flats $41.40 Off Shop at Madewell $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose: Save up to $250 on Special Offers.

Bose Sports Earbuds 30% Off Shop at Bose $

StubHub: Find Last Minute Concert Tickets at Stubub.

StubHub Tickets Shop at Stubhub $

