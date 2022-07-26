Makeover Your Home and Be a DIY Legend Thanks to this 20% Off Code for Blinds and Shades
DIY God
If windows are the eyes to the house, then blinds are the perfect pair of sunglasses. Window treatments have the potential to tie a whole room together and Just Blinds is your destination for beautiful blinds and shades with low prices. Just Blinds specializes in durable and easy-to-install treatments so you can cross off that summer DIY project without breaking a sweat or the bank – just use code BIGSUMMER to save 20% sitewide. Plus it offers free shipping and “Try Before You Buy” samples so you and your wallet can be chilling in the shade in no time.
School is out for the summer and not a wall or window is safe from kids kept indoors. Faux Wood Blinds can take the heat from projectile balls and toys and still keep the house cool.
Faux Wood Blinds (24”x 36”)
Price reflects 20% off code BIGSUMMER
These shades pack a massive double whammy! With protection from UV rays you can stay safe from the sun and still enjoy your view into nature. These make a fantastic outdoor compliment to indoor shades to keep your rooms extra cool in the summer months.
Outdoor Shades (24”x 36”)
Price reflects 20% off code BIGSUMMER
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.