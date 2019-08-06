The Best Essentials For a Killer Summer That You Can Easily Get on Amazon

Here at Scouted, we try and make sure that you’re prepared with the best of the best no matter what the season throws at you. We’ve compiled a handful of the best summer essentials that you can get on Amazon. Just click the link, add to cart, and you’re on your way to the perfect summer experience.

EltaMD UV Spray Sunscreen, $25 on Amazon: I’m a fan of the normal EltaMD sunscreen, but the spray is always a good option to have. It’s mineral-based and sprays on white to make sure you’re completely covered before drying clear after rubbing in.

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels 4-Pack, $32 on Amazon: With a 4.1-star rating from over 1,300 reviews, this 4-pack of cabana-striped towels is made from 100% ring spun cotton and comes in sets of the same color (or you can get one with four different colors).

Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella, $44 on Amazon: At 4.4 stars with over 3,100 reviews, the Sport-Brella is one of the best-reviewed shelters on Amazon. It has full-zip windows for airflow and it’s UPF 50+ to keep your skin safe.

WEKAPO Sand Free Beach Blanket, $38 on Amazon: Coming in three different colors, this oversized blanket comes with its own carrying case, plus six metal stakes to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere. It’s breathable and lightweight so you won’t dread packing it.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress, $25 on Amazon: The gathered waist of this dress gives it a little more structure and the curved hem adds a unique touch to a simple, basic dress.

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat, $16 on Amazon: Bask in the sun with a fashionable Panama-style hat that has UPF 50+ protection and an internal rope for size adjustment. It also comes in a bunch of colors plus the option to change the size of the band.

Doffapd Duvet Cover Queen, $70 on Amazon: Washed cotton is some of the most lightweight and soft materials a duvet cover can be made of. This set comes in eight different color options and has bold, contrasting buttons on the bottom for a stylish accent.

Thermacell Cambridge Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield Lantern, $16 on Amazon: This lantern is the perfect option to keep on a table while dining al fresco. It’s silent, scent-free, and doesn’t contain any DEET. It’ll provide up to 15 feet of protection without worry and will even give a nice glow for a hint of ambient lighting.

SUNNY GUARD Rectangle Sun Shade Sail, $80 on Amazon: This option comes with its own kit, including D rings and a hardware kit to securely tie it down. It has up to 90% UV protection but still allows air to go through. And, because it’s not waterproof, water will pass through easily meaning it won’t get moldy or gross when left outside.

