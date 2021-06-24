CHEAT SHEET
300 Tips, a Week of Searching, and No Sign of 5-year-old Summer Wells
Tennessee police say they have received more than 300 tips about a 5-year-old girl who disappeared a week ago, but none of them have panned out. Police have conducted aerial, land, and water searches for Summer Wells since an Amber Alert was issued on June 16, the day after she vanished in Rogersville. “She was planting flowers with her mother and her grandmother and she wanted to go into the house—wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys,” Summer’s father, Donald Wells, said this week, according to WSMV. “I went down in the basement, and she was gone, so she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven't seen her since.” He said his wife took and passed a lie detector test.