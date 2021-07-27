CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Summer Wells’ Brothers Taken by Child Services, Father Claims
WHERE ARE THEY?
Read it at WAVE 3
The Tennessee Department of Child Services may have taken custody of Summer Wells’ three brothers, her father said. Donald Wells, her father, gave conflicting reports to local media, telling Kingsport Times News that DCS had removed the boys from his Hawkins County home but declining to confirm the same assertion to local station WAVE 3. He said his house had become “dangerous” after his family received threats via social media and strangers began trespassing. He said multiple people claiming to be psychics have come by in search of Summer, age 5, who has been missing for six weeks without any new developments.