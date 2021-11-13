Summer Zervos Drops 5-Year-Old Defamation Suit Against Trump
ANTICLIMACTIC
Summer Zervos has dropped her five-year-old defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. The lawsuit accused the former president of defamation for his claim that he never sexually assaulted her. Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant, said via her attorney that she “no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience.” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said, “She had no choice. As the facts unearthed in this matter made it abundantly clear that our client did nothing wrong.” Trump himself said in a statement, “Incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice. Only victory can restore one’s reputation!” Zervos alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a hotel room in 2006. The suit had been delayed while Trump was in office, as he argued he was immune from such suits.