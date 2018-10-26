Summer Zervos Loses Bid For Evidence on Other Accusers in Trump Defamation Suit

In her defamation lawsuit against President Trump, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zerovs was denied a motion to compel President Trump to answer requests for evidence related to accusations against him by other women. On Friday, Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court ruled that Trump must turn over evidence and answer questions related directly to Zervos, but not about claims involving other women that are “factually completely unrelated to her and her claim.” Zervos competed on The Apprentice in 2005, and claims Trump kissed her against her will in a New York hotel in 2007, and later groped her at a meeting in California. She came forward with her allegations in October 2016, and followed up with a defamation lawsuit in 2017 when Trump called her claims lies.
