Summer Zervos Says Cellphone Records Back Claim That Trump Groped Her
Cellphone records show that Donald Trump phoned former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos on the same day she says the future president groped her and kissed her without consent, according to her lawyer. Court filings obtained by the Associated Press indicate that Zervos got a call from Trump’s phone in December 2007, when she says he rang to invite her out to dinner. She claims she agreed to go in the hope of getting some career advice, but then Trump sexually assaulted her when they met. The records suggest Trump called Zervos the day after and then multiple other times in the following months. Her lawyers say the phone calls support that she’s telling the truth, but Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said Monday that her claims “are entirely meritless and not corroborated by any documents.” Zervos, who appeared on The Apprentice in 2006, claims Trump made unwanted advances toward her twice in December 2007: once in his Trump Tower office in New York, and later at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.