Summer Zervos Subpoenas ‘Apprentice’ Archives in Lawsuit

Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault and is currently suing him for defamation, is subpoenaing records to “prove that he defamed [Zervos] by calling her a liar,” according to The New York Times. Zervos’ lawyer, Mariann Wang, said the subpoenas were issued to both Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which owns the archives of the show, and the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she claims Trump groped her in 2007. The subpoenas ask MGM to turn over footage featuring Zervos, Trump talking about Zervos, and Trump talking about women “in any sexual or inappropriate manner.” The subpoena to the Beverly Hills Hotel asks for records of Trump’s stays “from 2005 through 2009,” along with records related to Trump’s longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, and his assistant, Rhonda Graff.
