Sunday Takes the Guess Work Out of Lawn Care. And Most of the Dangerous Chemicals, Too

Three years back, I proudly manned the rototiller as I ripped apart the wreckage that was my home’s front lawn. We had renovated and moved into the house the previous fall, and with the coming of warmer spring weather, it was finally time to replace the desultory grass left far too long without TLC.

Atop the bare dirt, my wife and I spread strip after strip of sod, lovingly cut into beds, trimmed perfectly to meet the driveway and sidewalk, and all told, in the matter of a weekend, the yard looked perfect.

Two years ago, the grass was still in great shape.

Last year was when things started to turn on us, with clover patches here, dandelions there, and even a few thinning patches just out of sight enough to be out of mind.

This year, the grass was losing the battle, and I was almost ready to break our household’s general commitment to avoiding weed control chemicals and unnatural fertilizer. I didn’t pay for that sod and then spend hours laying it, watering it, mowing it, and so forth to let it go down without a fight. And I certainly didn’t want to start all over again.

We needed an ally in this fight, and we found it in Sunday, a lawn care company devoted to keeping lawns lush, healthy, and weed free without a bunch of ingredients found on lists of chemical weapons banned by the Geneva Convention.

The Sunday approach to keeping a yard weed-free is by keeping it healthy in the first place, as when grass is thick and vibrant, fewer and fewer weeds can take hold. They help you achieve these results by treating every lawn as a unique entity, because hey, isn’t that what your wonderful yard is? A unique and lovely source of pride? (It’s OK, you can be proud.)

The process starts with a survey in which you enter your address with which their algorithms – drawing from things like mapping programs and weather data – calculate your approximate lot size and the weather in your area. Then they gather information about the condition of your lawn based on self-assessment. And then a kit is on its way to you, complete with nutrients packets selected for your grass, said nutrients sourced from things like algae, iron, and molasses. You hook those packets to a hose and spray your way to a healthier lawn.

And that would all fine and good were it the end of the story – affordable, rather custom lawn care? Hurrah!

But the story’s not over. Included in the first packet is a soil test kit. You gather a bit of soil from your property and send it back to Sunday for a close analysis that reveals all the nutrient deficiencies specific to your yard. As you can probably guess, in the next order come lawn nutrients that will deliver exactly what the grass needs. That soon-to-be thick, healthy grass is also soon-to-be freer of weeds than it has been in years. But if you’re not the patient type, add a bottle of Sunday’s Dandelion Doom or Weed Warrior and kill off the offenders on the double. Just watch out with the latter, as while Dandelion Doom takes it easy on the grass, Weed Warrior? That stuff murders plants indiscriminately.

