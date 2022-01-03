Score BOGO on Sunday Riley’s Cult-Favorite Good Genes Serum For a Limited Time

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is taking better care of your skin, you’re in luck because Sunday Riley’s best-selling Good Genes Treatment will be on sale exclusively on QVC on Tuesday, January 4. With the purchase of Sunday Riley’s award-winning Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatment ($85), shoppers will get a second (full-sized!) bottle for free. Indeed, this epic Sunday Riley sale is not to be missed, especially since the brand rarely gets marked down.

Customers can also score extra savings when they select Auto Delivery at checkout, which will lock in the buy one get one free deal automatically and will get you two bottles of Good Genes delivered right to your door for the price of one bottle every four months. If you’re like me and are an absolute loyalist to the gentle yet effective exfoliating treatment, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on backups at a generous discount. If you’re not familiar with Sunday Riley's iconic Good Genes lactic acid treatment, now's the time to find out what all the hype is about (prepare to be wowed.)

The Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment works to gently slough away pore-clogging dead skin cells to reveal a glowier and more youthful appearance with just one use—and without causing the dreaded irritation, redness, and peeling phase common with other exfoliants on the market.

The multi-tasking, cruelty-free formula also works to brighten dullness, fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and iron out fine lines with continuous use. I personally love to use Good Genes as a pre-makeup treatment to help refine pores and plump my skin for an instant pick-me-up, but I also use it nightly with my other p.m. serums for prolonged anti-aging benefits too. I’ve only been using Good Genes every other day for a month or so, and my skin is the most even and radiant it’s ever been—and I'm 31.

Trust me, you won’t regret taking advantage of this stellar (and super rare) Sunday Riley deal, but make sure to act fast on this BOGO deal. Good Genes has a massive following, so we’re predicting that stock’s going to sell out fast.

