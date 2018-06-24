Sunday Shows Feature 12 Headliners, Only One of Whom Is Hispanic

After a week dominated by heart-wrenching stories of Hispanic children being separated from their parents at the border, the Sunday show lineup featured... remarkably few Hispanics. In all, there were 12 headline guests across the five major shows. All of them were male and only one of those men is Hispanic: Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), who appeared on ABC’s This Week alongside Tom Bossert, a former Trump administration Homeland Security Advisor, and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). NBC’s Meet the Press had on Sens. Angus King (I-ME) and James Lankford (R-OK). CNN's State of the Union had on Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT). CBS’ Face the Nation headliners included Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD). And Fox News Sunday had Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), and former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson. A lack of diverse headliners is an oft-noted issue for the Sunday shows. But rarely has a prior week of news demanded a wider range of view points. That said, the shows' panels were a far more even mix, with eight men (one of whom is Hispanic) and eight women (two of whom are Hispanic) making up the guest list. In addition, CBS had on two of its reporters, one of whom, Ed O’Keefe, is Hispanic.
