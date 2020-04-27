A Vet and an Engineer Are Launching a New Kind of Human-Grade Dog Food and Bonus! No Fridge Required
Dogs everywhere are thrilled to have their owners stuck at home with them for the foreseeable future. So why not continue treating them with a tasty new meal in their bowl? Enter Sundays, a new dog food company launching to give man’s best friend the quality food they deserve. Sundays was created when a veterinarian and an engineer who were obsessed with finding the perfect food for their own dogs decided to just make it themselves. Their goal? An easy alternative to kibble that's healthier and tastier, but doesn’t require you to whip out the pots and pans.
Using a unique air-drying method that dehydrates food to preserve nutrients and flavor while killing germs, the result features a jerky-like texture (and taste) that’s perfect for picky pups and sensitive stomachs—with zero synthetics, and no fridge, prep, or clean-up required. Sundays is 100% human-grade, which means that all ingredients and preparation meet FDA safety standards that make it fit for human consumption. (Because if you wouldn’t eat it, why feed it to your best friend?) With ingredients you’ve actually heard of—like USDA beef, quinoa, pumpkin, kale, and more—the recipe was designed by scientists and nutritionists, and vet-approved. And unlike other human grade dog foods, Sundays is made ready-to-eat, meaning all you have to do is drop it in the bowl.
If lugging heavy bags through the pet store sounds like the last thing you want to do right now, then you’re in luck: Sundays will be available in boxes delivered straight to your door, and is currently accepting orders through select partners, including the Daily Beast, before opening up to the general public later this spring. While the website is in beta, the food is very much ready to go—with hundreds of happy dogs already drooling over it. Sundays wants to get its hassle-free, healthy food to customers now more than ever, so sign up today for your chance to give it a try while supplies last.
