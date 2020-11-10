This Gourmet Dog Food Doesn’t Eat Up Fridge Space
BEST IN SHOW
Man’s best friend deserves better than store-bought dog food filled with artificial preservatives and synthetic vitamins. But the answer has always been fresh food that needs to be kept cold (and isn’t fridge space already hard to find in your house?). The lack of easily storable, high-quality dog food drove a veterinarian and engineer to start their own dog food company—Sundays. The food is dehydrated using a unique air-drying technique that preserves nutrients, kills bacteria, and results in a jerky-like flavor and texture that's great if your four-legged pal is a picky eater or has a sensitive tummy!
Sundays is 100% human-grade, which means all its processing and ingredients meet the FDA’s high standard of “fit for human consumption.” For its ingredients, Sundays uses things you’d recognize in your own meals, like pumpkin, kale, zucchini, and quinoa. It requires no refrigeration and zero prep, so nothing is standing between your pooch and their next meal. You also have the option to subscribe, which lets you restock on Sundays Food For Dogs every four weeks and save a cool 20% on each order.
Sundays Food For Dogs - 40 oz
