Sunglass Company Pit Viper Donates Money After Jan. 6 Rioter Buys Shades
‘BLOCKED THIS LOSER’
Despite attempting to prohibit Jan 6. Capitol riot attendee Anthime Gionet—better known as ‘Baked Alaska’—from purchasing their sunglasses, the popular sunglasses company Pit Viper was unsuccessful. So on Tuesday afternoon, the company said they donated the amount Gionet spent on a recent order and gave that money to the Southern Poverty Law Center. “We’ve repeatedly blocked this loser,” the sunglasses company said of Gionet “but he found a way” to purchase their reflective sunglasses. “So here we are again, giving his recent order of $634.50 to the SPLC,” they added. “When you spread hate in Pit Vipers, we donate your money to a cause that works against you. #pitvipergivesafuck” The Daily Beast's Fever Dreams podcast host Will Sommer previously reported that Pit Viper has gone to extreme lengths—including the production of memes— to prevent far-right trolls from donning their eyewear.