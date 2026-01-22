Sunglasses Shares Skyrocket $4M After Trump Cruelly Mocks Ally
Emmanuel Macron’s appearance in Davos wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses has bumped shares in the shades’ manufacturer up a whopping 28 percent, adding about $4 million to the firm’s market value. The French president is understood to have worn the aviators, made by Italian group iVision Tech, after suffering from a broken blood vessel in his eye. Trump had mocked the European leader’s look, telling an audience at the summit: “I called up Emmanuel Macron… I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” The MAGA leader’s appearance at the event comes amid mounting outcry over Trump’s threats of trade war with Europe in connection with his push to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Macron had said during a speech earlier in the day, clearly targeted at Trump, that “we do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to politicism, and we prefer the rule of law to brutality.”