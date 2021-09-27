Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro ‘Clear’ to Return to ‘The View’ After COVID Scare
‘VERY MELODRAMATIC’
Days after The View co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced off the set in the middle of a live taping, the women’s results have been declared “false positives.” Both have been cleared to return to the show, “no quarantining… necessary,” as one ABC source told Page Six. The news comes less than a day after Navarro took to Instagram to announce her false positive outcome, having taken three subsequent tests and quarantining to “err on the side of caution.”
Navarro called Friday’s awkward incident “a very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive.” Live on air, she and Hostin, moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris, were abruptly asked to leave the set. When the show returned from an impromptu commercial break, the show was in chaos, as third co-host Joy Behar announced their positive test results and off-camera producers could be heard shouting and contradicting one another. “They could’ve stopped, and thought about how to handle it,” another source told Page Six, “as opposed to being crazy on the air and running around like chickens with their heads cut off.”