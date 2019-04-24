Driver ‘Intentionally’ Plows into California Pedestrians and Seriously Injures Eight, Say Cops

A driver who appeared to intentionally plow into a group of pedestrians Tuesday night in Northern California left eight people seriously injured in hospital, according to authorities. The crash happened Tuesday night in Sunnyvale, and Capt. Jim Choi of the local Department of Public Safety said the incident appeared to be an “intentional act.” CNN reported that witnesses told cops the car didn’t try to slow down or veer away from the pedestrians. All eight victims are at a local hospital suffering from serious injuries—the youngest is reportedly only 13 years old. The male driver, who ended up driving into a tree, is being held in custody and hasn’t yet been named.