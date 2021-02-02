Multiple FBI Agents Shot at Florida Child Porn Raid, Reports Say

At least one FBI agent has been killed and several others shot while serving a warrant at the home of a Florida man suspected of possessing child pornography, according to multiple reports from the state.

The Miami Herald reports that five federal agents were shot at the dawn raid in the city of Sunrise, and two are reported to be “gravely wounded.” The agents were reportedly tracking down the unnamed suspect in a child-pornography case that was being investigated by the FBI.

NBC News Miami reports that the person involved in the shooting remains inside the home. Sunrise police confirmed that roads have been closed around the area and asked residents to stay at home.

More to follow...