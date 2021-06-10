This Brand Is on a Mission to Make Sunscreen Fun Again

Scouting Report: Vacation Sunscreen takes everything you hate about sunscreen (smell, feel, branding) and flips it on its head. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and smells better than any sunscreen I’ve tried.

We live in a time where necessary things are boring. Everyone wants things that enlighten and engage them, making menial tasks fun. That was partially the inspiration behind Vacation Sunscreen — founders Lach Hall and Dakota Green, as well as board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale, wanted to make putting on sunscreen fun again. And that they did.

The sunscreen is inspired by Miami in the ‘80s (and the abundance of sunscreen safety in Australia, where Lach is from), complete with a launch soundtrack supplied by Poolside.FM and branding that feels ripped from Miami Vice. But that’s just the tip of the SPF iceberg. Underneath the packaging is a sunscreen that is not only extremely effective, it smells ridiculously good. It’s like Banana Boat went for luxury. A couple weekends ago, NYC was hit with a heat wave and I bravely went out for an outdoor brunch with friends. I was stuck sitting directly in the midday sun, bare arms exposed to the harsh rays. Before I left my apartment, though, I slathered myself in the sunscreen and hoped for the best. Not only did I end up smelling like I had just stepped off the beach at my south Florida resort, I didn’t end up with a lick on sunburn (except the back of my neck, where I completely forgot to apply). It also never left me feeling greasy or heavy, like some sunscreen does.

Not only does the brand have a grasp on making a fantastic classic sunscreen, they also have a mineral version that has minimal white cast, and something they call Chardonnay Oil. It isn’t tanning oil, but a moisturizing, lightweight oil that gives you the glow of spending hours in the sun, but it’s packed with 30 SPF. There’s even a fine fragrance that’ll make you feel like you’re lounging on a white sand beach.

