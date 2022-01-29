NY College Student Found Frozen to Death Outside Bus Garage
TRAGIC
Authorities in central New York say a student at SUNY Oneonta college froze to death after city employees found his body on the ground outside a bus garage around 7 a.m. Thursday. In a statement, the Oneonta Police Department said surveillance footage from the garage captured Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, emerging from the woods behind the facility around 2:15 a.m. Detectives believe he may have walked off a nearby road late Wednesday night, through the snow, and across a creek before reaching the garage. Police identified Lopresti-Castro with his student ID and said he was “suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures.” Investigators are seeking any information that could help piece together Lopresti-Castro’s movements though they don’t believe he was a victim of a crime.