Prepare your seven-layer dip and stock up on beer: Super Bowl LIII kicks off this Sunday, February 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

After losing the championship in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots will return for the team’s third consecutive year to face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

So far, however, the game itself has been seemingly overshadowed by the politics of its attendant musical performers.

Rihanna reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Halftime Show in solidarity with embattled NFL activist Colin Kaepernick.

Maroon 5, to the dismay of many, will perform instead, with equally controversial assists from Travis Scott and Big Boi. Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem.

Regardless of whether you’re watching for the game, music, commercials, or party snacks, it’s sure to be an exciting night, both for sports and pop culture.

Here’s what you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII on TV

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS.

The game itself starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, with seven hours of pregame specials starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How to Live Stream Super Bowl LII

NBC will stream the game at CBSSports.com and via CBS All Access.

And if you really don’t want to watch the Super Bowl…

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 3, 2019. If you want to stream it and have a cable log-in, you can catch it here. Yay, puppies!